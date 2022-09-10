 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Pillen not accessible to all

Blood, Pillen

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Carol Blood (left) and Republican gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen (right).

In an Aug. 31 Local View, "Debates don't help voters," gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen explains that he is refusing to debate his opponent because debates are media events and “meaningless political theater.” In the same column, he brags about conducting over 20 press conferences.

The media rarely air an entire press conference or publish a transcript. It’s the media members who choose what to share with the public. These are, in fact, media events.

If Pillen’s “grassroots” campaign really wants all voters to know his vision, that is better accomplished with an unedited debate viewed statewide than a press conference.

Yes, leadership is about character and service. It’s also about transparency, answering tough questions, and being accessible and accountable to all Nebraskans.

Diane Gonzolas, Lincoln

