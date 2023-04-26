Our illustrious governor, Jim Pillen, in his infinite wisdom, has now made concealed-carry legal without any kind of permit or background check. (Please attach all the irony the adjectives merit.)

With more mass shootings than days in the year, is there any way this can be considered a wise and prudent decision?

Parents, please make sure to call the governor and ask if he will be distributing bullet-proof vests for your children when they reach school age. You're going to need it.

Carolyn Olesen, Tecumseh