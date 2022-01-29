Letter: Pillen knows Nebraskans

Jim Pillen would be the first agricultural governor in a century. The statement, when I first heard it, surprised me, but it’s true! With a Biden Administration that is hostile to farmers, electing Pillen with his experience working in Nebraska agriculture will be vital. Pillen is the only candidate I have seen talk about 30x30 and the dangers it presents to us farmers.

When you think about Jim Pillen, you’re drawn to appreciating someone who is living the American dream through his Nebraska values. Coming from a good family and the son of a tenant farmer, he learned the necessity of faith, family, ethics, priorities and responsibility.

These qualities have been applied to each aspect of his life -- whether it be representing our state as a Husker student-athlete or being president of the Board of Regents, growing a 60-sow farm to an agribusiness that employs over 1,000 Nebraskans or taking on leadership roles on many boards and organizations, and always being there for his family, and true to his faith.

Pillen is an authentic leader with a commitment to enhancing the opportunities of all Nebraskans. The experience of growing up on a farm and raising a family in the state is not something a candidate can manufacture. Pillen would be a governor who truly understands what we are about in this state.

Andrew Klug, Columbus

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0