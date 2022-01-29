 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Pillen knows Nebraskans

  • 0
Jim Pillen

Jim Pillen of Columbus, a Republican candidate for governor, speaks Tuesday over the noon hour at the Norfolk Regional Airport during a a fly-around tour of the state that began in Lincoln. Also shown are Gov. Pete Ricketts, who endorsed Pillen, and former Gov. Kay Orr. COURTESY PHOTO, DENNIS MEYER/NORFOLK DAILY NEWS

 COURTESY PHOTO, DENNIS MEYER/NORFOLK DAILY NEWS

Jim Pillen would be the first agricultural governor in a century. The statement, when I first heard it, surprised me, but it’s true! With a Biden Administration that is hostile to farmers, electing Pillen with his experience working in Nebraska agriculture will be vital. Pillen is the only candidate I have seen talk about 30x30 and the dangers it presents to us farmers.

When you think about Jim Pillen, you’re drawn to appreciating someone who is living the American dream through his Nebraska values. Coming from a good family and the son of a tenant farmer, he learned the necessity of faith, family, ethics, priorities and responsibility.

These qualities have been applied to each aspect of his life -- whether it be representing our state as a Husker student-athlete or being president of the Board of Regents, growing a 60-sow farm to an agribusiness that employs over 1,000 Nebraskans or taking on leadership roles on many boards and organizations, and always being there for his family, and true to his faith.

Pillen is an authentic leader with a commitment to enhancing the opportunities of all Nebraskans. The experience of growing up on a farm and raising a family in the state is not something a candidate can manufacture. Pillen would be a governor who truly understands what we are about in this state.

People are also reading…

Andrew Klug, Columbus

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Flood comments not helpful

Letter: Flood comments not helpful

I am writing to express my disappointment in Mike Flood’s announcement that he is going to challenge Rep. Jeff Fortenberry for the 1st Distric…

Letter: Airport funding a mistake

Letter: Airport funding a mistake

Here are locales with airports within a 60-mile radius of each other: New York (JFK, LaGuardia, Newark, Stewart AFB, Islip), Boston (Logan, Pr…

Letter: Seeing through the clutter

Letter: Seeing through the clutter

I'm an old guy (94) in a retirement home. We have a wide range of backgrounds and opinions here, and I don't speak for anyone else, but I find…

Letter: It's someone else's turn

Letter: It's someone else's turn

I have been a faithful supporter of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry since he was first elected in 2004. For the most part, his voting record has reflect…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News