Letter: Pillen has air of elitism

I find Jim Pillen's Local View ("Debates don't help voters," Aug. 31) troubling.

Debates have been an important part of the election process in Nebraska. Since it's impossible for him to meet with everyone personally, a debate is a good way for people to see him in action. Yes, it is a "job interview." Why should someone running for the highest office in the state not have to submit to a job interview?

Pillen's attitude toward the debate issue is prideful, elitist and definitely NOT the Nebraska way that I grew up with. He also gets in a not-so-subtle jab at the media, who I believe are an important part of our system of governance. (Note to our unicameral: Maybe it's time we pass legislation that requires candidates for governor to participate in at least two live, televised debates.)

Pillen says he is not a politician. News flash ... you are now.

Pillen also says that he's going to eliminate things that are wasteful and provide no value to the taxpayer, no matter what others say. What are these things he's going to eliminate? Who are the "others" he speaks of? This again has an air of elitism and authoritarianism.

Jim Pillen is not someone who I want representing our state, let alone governing it.

Scott Kerns, Lincoln

