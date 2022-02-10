 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Pillen hardly Nebraska Nice

  • 0
Jim Pillen

Jim Pillen of Columbus, a Republican candidate for governor, speaks Tuesday over the noon hour at the Norfolk Regional Airport during a a fly-around tour of the state that began in Lincoln. Also shown are Gov. Pete Ricketts, who endorsed Pillen, and former Gov. Kay Orr. COURTESY PHOTO, DENNIS MEYER/NORFOLK DAILY NEWS

 COURTESY PHOTO, DENNIS MEYER/NORFOLK DAILY NEWS

I grew up on a farm in Platte County near Jim Pillen’s parents. During that time, if a young Catholic and Lutheran wanted to marry, they would be disowned and kicked out of their home. Jim Pillen’s name-calling reminds of those sad times.

Instead of telling the people of Nebraska what policies he would support or which programs he might axe, Jim Pillen tells me — a neighbor — that I hate freedom, don’t support police officers and don’t love my country. How dare he!

I was a life-long Republican until four years ago when Republicans began calling every one they didn’t like a name. Republicans who I thought loved freedom now wanted to take away voting rights from any one not "like them" and wanted to kick out immigrants just like their own grandparents.

Jesus’ parable in Luke explains a good neighbor isn’t the one who walks around someone in need because they aren’t like them; it is the person who helps no matter the victim’s race, religion or sex. Mr. Pillen says he is a Christian? He better get his Bible out and read about what Jesus would do if he met Dr. Fauci. I am sure it would not be calling him a name. Pillen is not Nebraska Nice. He is a hypocrite. Or will he get his gun out and shoot me too?

People are also reading…

Glenda Wurdeman Clare, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Really saving Nebraskans

Letter: Really saving Nebraskans

Hey, big Jim Pillen! I saw the ad on TV that you want to protect the people of Nebraska from all sorts of bad things. Since most all household…

Letter: A fitting hand gesture

Letter: A fitting hand gesture

So Herbie Husker had to change his hand gesture because of the white supremacists. In Brazil and some Middle East countries the OK gesture tra…

Letter: Right to live COVID-free

Letter: Right to live COVID-free

I work in health care, wear a mask, am fully vaccinated/boosted as mandated by my employer, and guess what? I still have my freedom! I am free…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News