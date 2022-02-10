Letter: Pillen hardly Nebraska Nice

I grew up on a farm in Platte County near Jim Pillen’s parents. During that time, if a young Catholic and Lutheran wanted to marry, they would be disowned and kicked out of their home. Jim Pillen’s name-calling reminds of those sad times.

Instead of telling the people of Nebraska what policies he would support or which programs he might axe, Jim Pillen tells me — a neighbor — that I hate freedom, don’t support police officers and don’t love my country. How dare he!

I was a life-long Republican until four years ago when Republicans began calling every one they didn’t like a name. Republicans who I thought loved freedom now wanted to take away voting rights from any one not "like them" and wanted to kick out immigrants just like their own grandparents.

Jesus’ parable in Luke explains a good neighbor isn’t the one who walks around someone in need because they aren’t like them; it is the person who helps no matter the victim’s race, religion or sex. Mr. Pillen says he is a Christian? He better get his Bible out and read about what Jesus would do if he met Dr. Fauci. I am sure it would not be calling him a name. Pillen is not Nebraska Nice. He is a hypocrite. Or will he get his gun out and shoot me too?

Glenda Wurdeman Clare, Lincoln

