Letter: Pillen got it wrong

Jim Pillen really got it wrong in his Local View, "Debates don't help voters," published Aug. 31.

The point of a debate is to compare two candidates side by side. Debate is intentionally designed to not only hear one person's, one-sided opinions. It's important for voters to see how a candidate responds spontaneously in a public setting to questions they may be uncomfortable with. We want to see how both parties react to challenges.

Pillen's refusal to debate is not only egotistical and smug, it is cowardly, and unfair, to voters. His attitude of being somehow above this longstanding American tradition is offensive and unacceptable. Debate is an essential part of our political process, and no matter what he claims, he is indeed a politician.

Sydney Lynch, Lincoln