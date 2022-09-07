 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local View

Letter: Pillen got it wrong

  • 0

Jim Pillen really got it wrong in his Local View, "Debates don't help voters," published Aug. 31.

The point of a debate is to compare two candidates side by side. Debate is intentionally designed to not only hear one person's, one-sided opinions. It's important for voters to see how a candidate responds spontaneously in a public setting to questions they may be uncomfortable with. We want to see how both parties react to challenges.

Pillen's refusal to debate is not only egotistical and smug, it is cowardly, and unfair, to voters. His attitude of being somehow above this longstanding American tradition is offensive and unacceptable. Debate is an essential part of our political process, and no matter what he claims, he is indeed a politician.

People are also reading…

Sydney Lynch, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Was trip necessary?

Letter: Was trip necessary?

I saw that Gov. Pete Ricketts was hard at work in the United Kingdom on a trade mission to help Nebraska's ag and insurance industries along w…

Letter: Cartoon sent wrong message

Letter: Cartoon sent wrong message

I found the Journal Star's Aug. 21 political cartoon to be a simple-minded attempt to trivialize the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid for classified docume…

Letter: Facing climate change

Letter: Facing climate change

To choose not to take seriously the fact that the economy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the environment is to ignore the observable, empiric…

Letter: Tired of the hypocrisy

Letter: Tired of the hypocrisy

Aren't you tired. I am. The hypocrisy is exhausting. Why is it when the working or middle class is given some relief, it’s unfair and socialism?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News