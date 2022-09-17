Letter: Pillen certainly a politician

Jim Pillen’s August 31 Local View ("Debates don't help voters") is concerning. Of things he deems wasteful, he said, “I am going to eliminate those things, no matter what others say.” Is he the sole person determining what is “wasteful?" Will the legislature have input or the taxpayers? He didn’t say I will try to persuade others to eliminate things. Just “no matter what others say.”

I would like to attend one of his eye-to-eye, face-to-face meetings he has planned in the Lincoln area to hear what he is thinking of eliminating.

Pillen was in opposition to the singing of "Lift Every Voice" at basketball games. I attended the games and thought it was well received. Pillen’s views are similar to the fear-spreading that is prevalent in politics today.

He uses the words “30x30 land grab.” Will he provide names of those who have had their land grabbed? I have asked educators if their schools were teaching CRT. No one said yes.

His website he says he will fight socialism and dependence on government. Does that include accepting government direct farm payments and PPP money? He opposes those “radical-left assault rifle" folks and their "gun-grabbing agenda.” He knows probably 99% of all Nebraskans don’t want shotguns and most rifles grabbed. He knows spreading gloom is popular in politics.

I think in responding to the Journal Star's editorial encouraging a gubernatorial debate he was debating. He doesn't want to give any opposing view the opportunity to rebut. Is Jim Pillen a politician? Absolutely, no debate needed.

Ron Cunningham, Lincoln