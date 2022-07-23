 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Pillen can be trusted

Nebraska Republican Party general election kickoff

Jim Pillen, Republican candidate for governor, speaks during the Nebraska Republican Party general election kickoff on Wednesday at the GOP state headquarters. 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

For far too long we have elected politicians into office who use the pro-life  label to get votes and then after being elected no longer stand for Life. We need candidates who will take principled stands and stick with them, candidates who are true to their word and the labels they use.

I believe Jim Pillen is that sort of candidate. Jim kept his word as university regent, standing up for conservative principles, and he is a highly respected member of his community. As governor, Jim will work to ban abortion and make Nebraska the most pro-life state in the nation. Jim is known for his integrity, truthfulness and courage to do what’s right. That’s why I will be voting for Jim Pillen on Nov. 8.

Roxanna Graham, Bellevue

