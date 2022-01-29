Letter: Pillen adding to the problems

After obtaining the blessing of Gov. Pete Ricketts, Tom Osborne, Kay Orr and other GOP luminaries, I assumed that Jim Pillen would respond with a positive message addressing the problems facing Nebraska, real estate taxes, health care, education, prisons and rural development.

I was wrong. Instead, he hits the air waves with what can be described as a laundry list of grievance politics characteristic of the worst of the GOP. Guns? Llve 'em. Fauci? He doesn't have a clue. The federal government, "controls everything," and, of course Biden, who "is as lost as last year's Easter egg."

Speaking of lost, I could not help but notice that Jim's hunting vest had no shells, and there were none in the shotgun he racked while vowing to defend us from the evil federal government. Yes, the same government that reportedly gave him a million and a half dollars as COVID relief.

The pure nonsense does not end there. A quick look at Pillen's website reveals that he will defend us not only from the pesky feds but also from "socialism," "fake meat" (how do the soybean producers feel about that?) and "Critical Race Theory," which, while not taught in any of our public schools, is nevertheless a "threat" to our children.

Hmmm, thanks but no thanks! Husker hero or not, Pillen is diminishing our state's political discourse and stoking divisiveness at the worst possible moment. Rather than proposing a positive message addressing our problems, he is only furthering our decline.

James H. Hoppe, Lincoln

