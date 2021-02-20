Letter: Pick voters over dark money

It’s not breaking news, but once again it looks like the Legislature is intentionally failing to take action to curtail the influence of dark money in Nebraska elections.

LB8, introduced by Sen. Carol Blood, would require regulation of shadowy nonprofits that independently create and distribute electioneering communications 30 days before an election. Similar legislation has been introduced yearly since 2014.

Nebraska law has a loophole that allows dark money outfits like Trees of Liberty and Americans for Prosperity to deluge voters with nasty, highly misleading campaign literature in the final days before an election. We have no idea who these nonprofits are or where they get their money because there is no requirement for them to report. LB8 would require they report to the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission, the same as other campaign committees.

The fate of LB8 is in the hands of those who have benefited from dark money. Could this explain why the hearing for LB8 is currently slated for the last day of hearings, effectively burying it another year?

It is clear dark money is asserting control over the legislative process. Once again, when the senators have the option to choose between the interests of Nebraskans and dark money, they have chosen the latter over the former.