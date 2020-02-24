Letter, 2/25: Phrase has historical meaning

It has been of interest lately that certain prominent Republicans have begun calling our locally run public schools "government" schools. Their motivation for this twist of verbiage can only be imagined, but it's a fair statement that it plays into their push to allow and/or force public funding for private schools.

The term itself is very interesting because one of the original contexts had it referring to the web of Indian schools that were sent up as virtual concentration camps whereby Indian children were forcibly removed from their families, made to stay at the schools and forced to erase their cultural identity through controlled dress, actions and language.

This is certainly nowhere close to our modern public schools that we Nebraskans love and support, and to have our top-level elected officials interject this twist is particularly insidious. My hope is that they were ignorant of the historical context and will cease the offensive and childish word games.

Bob Robart, Lincoln

