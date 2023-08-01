The Nebraska teachers union is trying to take away scholarships for low-income Nebraska students. That's what the petition to repeal the Opportunity Scholarship Act does. The petition misrepresents the scholarship act and will take away school choice for low-income Nebraska students.

The Opportunity Scholarship Act does not take away any funding for public schools. It gives tax credits to Nebraska taxpayers who give money to organizations that provide scholarships to low-income students.

If you sign the petition to repeal the scholarship act, you are saying that low-income Nebraska students shouldn't have an additional way to attend a private school of their choice. All Nebraska students should have the chance to attend a school of their choice, regardless of income.

It is in the state's best interest to give low-income families a choice if they want to attend a private school. Twenty-six programs of some type of school choice in other states have given more than 30 years of data that show school choice for low-income families leads to a more vibrant and diverse education system.

Keep the focus on the kids. Put the kids first and decline to sign the petition to repeal the Opportunity Scholarship Act.

Michael Henkenius, Lincoln