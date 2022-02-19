Letter: Petition about tyranny of majority

The Lincoln Journal Star reports (Feb. 16) Nebraska Family Alliance wants the people to decide whether there should be a fairness ordinance.

But democracy (a vote of the people) cannot be used to determine what is just. We know this because a few years ago, 70% of Nebraska voters voted to limit marriage to heterosexuals. The Supreme Court struck down this vote of the people because the law violated the right to equal protection of the laws.

The worst problem with democracy is the tyranny of the majority. “The one pervading evil of democracy is the tyranny of the majority, ” said Lord Acton.

Our founders understood this and that is why they added a Bill of Rights to the Constitution. Should the majority vote to enslave the minority, this will violate the right to liberty.

I shudder when politicians claim: “Nebraska is a pro-life state,” and “I represent your values.”

In a theocracy, religious values determine how citizens will behave. Our founders were aware of what happened when Christianity became the state religion of the Roman Empire. To prevent this happening in the U.S., a wall of separation between church and state was erected.

Government cannot establish a state religion, but religious people cannot promulgate secular laws that are based on religious beliefs.

Should a majority of the people vote to remove a fairness ordinance from the legal code, this would be an example of the tyranny of the majority deciding a minority does not have the right to be treated fairly.

William Boernke, Lincoln

