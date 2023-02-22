I've worked in the health care field for 40-plus years, and we all know health care is not an exact science. There have been many changes to the approach and treatment of many diseases and surgeries -- too many to count. I believe that's what is great about medicine. It's the ability to gather information, look at pros and cons, and adjust to make the best informed decisions for the patient. The patient is always first.

It's easy with the knowledge we now have (2-plus years later) to say that the response to COVID-19 should've been different. But at the time I remember struggling mightily to make decisions that would protect the patients and the staff who were on the front lines during a time when no one knew what we were dealing with. Staff would change clothes in their garage and shower before interacting with their families and children, not knowing what they might be bringing home.

We have a health department that does not make decisions based on who yells the loudest or has the most money or the largest political clout. If politicians with no medical knowledge start making these decisions, God help us.

Linda Tegler, Lincoln