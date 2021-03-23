Letter: Perpetuating ethanol myth

In a recent Journal Star editorial ("Environmental Trust Fund board is straying from group's roots," March 12), it states: "Ethanol's positive impact on Nebraska's air quality can't be discounted ..."

According to a Cornell University analysis, corn producers burn 0.43 gallons of fossil fuels for every gallon of ethanol produced. If you do the math, there is no positive impact on air quality.

If you're a corn producer making a living on the land, using diesel and/or gasoline to produce ethanol makes perfect sense. If you are concerned about greenhouse gases and climate change, ethanol is the worst thing you can put in your vehicle.

The unleaded 88 commercials also perpetuate this myth. Please do not do the same.

Kurt Robak, Lincoln

