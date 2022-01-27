Letter: Perpetrators deserve penalty

We are retired scientists. Tests have shown that if someone tells you a lie and two weeks later tells you the truth, you are more likely to remember the lie. The best way to determine truth, is to listen to people with different views and based on the facts determine who is right.

Ben Franklin warned us, “We have a Republic, if you can keep it.” Democracy is fragile. The fact is that democracies have been turned into autocracies by coups.

Republican parties in several states (among them Wisconsin, Michigan. Arizona, Georgia and Nevada) are alleged to have falsified, forged and counterfeited Electoral College documents by illegally impersonating state officials as electors to the Electoral College. They illegally claimed to be “duly elected.”

This is unethical and could be treason or subversion in our opinion. They sent these fake documents to governors, federal archives, federal election officials and Congress. They were assisting in an attempted coup.

A person is guilty of forgery if they create a false instrument with the intent to defraud, intending to induce another person to accept it as genuine and by accepting it to do some wanted act.

We need to make sure these perpetrators are punished.

James R. and Mary M. Frederick, Lincoln

