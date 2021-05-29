Letter: Permitless carry endangers all

I'm writing in response to your article, “Nebraska state senator pledges new bill to allow permitless carry of concealed firearms statewide," (May 18).
I agree with Melody Vaccaro of Nebraskans Against Gun Violence that allowing someone to carry a concealed gun without training or a background check makes us all less safe.
I’m disappointed that Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon is “planning a counteroffensive in 2022” to introduce a permitless carry bill that will include Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy counties.
As a survivor of domestic gun violence in my youth, this grieves me. Daily, we learn of innocent lives lost to domestic gun violence. We need more gun safety laws, not fewer. In every state that has adopted permitless carry, gun violence has gone up. I don’t want that for Nebraska.
In the vast majority of U.S. states, including Nebraska, a person must have a permit to carry a concealed, loaded handgun in public. These laws ensure that core public safety standards are preserved when people carry concealed handguns in public places. Eighty-eight percent of Americans think that a person should get a permit before carrying a concealed gun in public.
Due to the recent rise in gun deaths in our country, I joined Moms Demand Action as a volunteer. Senator Brewer can threaten to make us less safe by reintroducing dangerous legislation that puts us all at risk in 2022. Moms Demand Action and I will be ready to oppose it.
Stephanie Mackeprang, Lincoln