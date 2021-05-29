Letter: Permitless carry endangers all

I'm writing in response to your article, “Nebraska state senator pledges new bill to allow permitless carry of concealed firearms statewide," (May 18).

I agree with Melody Vaccaro of Nebraskans Against Gun Violence that allowing someone to carry a concealed gun without training or a background check makes us all less safe.

I’m disappointed that Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon is “planning a counteroffensive in 2022” to introduce a permitless carry bill that will include Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy counties.

As a survivor of domestic gun violence in my youth, this grieves me. Daily, we learn of innocent lives lost to domestic gun violence. We need more gun safety laws, not fewer. In every state that has adopted permitless carry, gun violence has gone up. I don’t want that for Nebraska.