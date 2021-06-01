Letter: People, policy over party

Congratulations are in order to all City Council, School Board and Lincoln Airport Authority candidates who came out on top in the recent election. Thank you is also in order for those who did not win but were willing to be part of our democratic process by bringing forward a wide range of perspectives, backgrounds, skill sets and represented constituencies.

I suspect there were very few Lincolnites that were 100% satisfied with the results, and that is probably good for our system of checks and balances.

As a diehard, nonpartisan centrist who believes success of our system is based on consensus-building and respect of all opinions, I have a concern that I can’t help but express but hope does not become reality.

I have high individual regard for all seven of our City Council members but hope that with a 6-1 majority, Democrats, including our mayor, do not fall prey to the temptation to believe the election was a mandate for Democrats to push forward their agendas without cooperation, communication, compromise and consensus-building.