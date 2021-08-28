 Skip to main content
Letter: People need to pull own weight
Letter: People need to pull own weight

The fact that COVID-19 is ripping through our population once again, even with easy access to a particularly effective and free vaccine, shows us that our culture is out of balance.

The result of an overly individualistic society is the inability to solve big social problems like COVID. Enough people just don’t think they should be inconvenienced.

There are real-world consequences, however. We can’t shake the virus. Our hospitals are full again. If you get hurt or sick, even if you are a responsible vaccinated person, there might not be an ICU bed for you because someone who didn’t believe that COVID is real is taking up that space.

What about our kids who can’t yet get vaccinated? If you talk to medical professionals working right now, they will tell you that they are tired and worn out and that their sick and dying patients all have the same thing in common: They are unvaccinated.

Why can’t we ask about how this is impacting those who were responsible but continue to be at risk because of the reckless actions of others? Do we not count?

Politicians all over the country seem to have given up to anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers or at worst, encouraged their worst behavior. In Nebraska, we don’t even have a good handle on COVID numbers because Gov. Pete Ricketts is just over the problem.

All of this is largely avoidable if everyone pulled their own weight. But they won’t.

God bless our nurses, doctors, and hospital staff.

Tyler White, Lincoln

