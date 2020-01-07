Letter, 1/8: People ignoring Trump's good work

This letter is in response to the recent letters sent to the editor regarding President Trump.

We've all heard the tape of Joe Biden bragging about withholding millions of dollars from Ukraine unless the investigator looking into his son Hunter's business dealings was fired. We have all heard the tape of President Trump stating no quid pro quo; just do the right thing. Talk about trumped-up charges.

But that isn't even what this impeachment is about. Just like the Russian collusion.

President Trump, with all the false investigations going on against him, has the highest stock market ever, lowest interest rates, lowest unemployment in 50 years, more minorities working, done more for veterans, more for farmers and has other countries finally paying their fair share when it comes to trade and NATO.

The biggest accomplishment President Trump has made is to show just how corrupt our political system is. They are always accusing him of lying, but what really upsets them is that he is telling the truth about how corrupt they are.

All of you who criticize President Trump for fighting back with his tweets are the same people who think it's OK to go after his wife and kids (one being 13 years old). What happened to a politician's family being off limits?