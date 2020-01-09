Letter, 1/10: People didn't elect Trump

Steve Holman thinks Donald Trump is a president who was duly elected by the vote of the people ("Left not willing to give up," Jan. 5).

He needs to read the Constitution. Our founders were afraid of democracy because they thought it would lead to mob rule. So, they adopted a system that is modeled on the Roman Catholic Church where a College of Cardinals chooses the pope. An Electoral College chooses the president. The people participate in a popularity contest.

Our founders wanted state legislatures to determine how electors are chosen. Unfortunately, political parties now choose slates of electors. This means that partisanship determines who will be president.

Our founders would be appalled by this because they thought political parties lead to factionalism, the notion that it is my party right or wrong. As James Madison wrote in “Federalist #10,” “Among the numerous advantages promised by a well constructed Union, none deserves to be more accurately developed than its tendency to break and control the violence of faction."

Our founders wanted electors to use reason and not party loyalty when voting for the president.