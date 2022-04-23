Letter: People did right thing anyway

In Don Walton's April 18 column he noted Gov. Pete Ricketts' response to Nebraska's A+ ranking by the National Bureau of Economic Research for the state's response to the pandemic. The governor attributed this high ranking to avoiding mask mandates, lockdowns and other preventive measures and instead trusting Nebraskans "to do the right thing,"

I agree. It is a good thing we trusted the public health directors in the state's two most populace counties (accounting for almost half of the state's population) "to do the right thing" and impose mask mandates and lockdowns, thereby saving lives and limiting the spread of the virus. I'm pretty sure if it had been left solely to the governor Nebraska's grade would have been far different.