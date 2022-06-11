 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Pay attention to who's donating

  • 0
Nebraska Republican Party general election kickoff

Mike Flood, Republican candidate for congress in District 1, speaks during the Nebraska Republican Party general election kickoff on Wednesday at the GOP state headquarters in Lincoln. 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

The Republican plutocrats had every good reason to bar the mainstream news media from their gathering with the aspiring speaker of the House to raise money for the local congressional candidate, state Sen. Mike Flood, the roly-poly rural Rupert Murdoch.

They had a lot of financiers and money to hide from the public behind the barbed wire of a private event. Voters should keep that in mind as they examine the Accountability and Disclosure Commission’s files to identify who gives how much to whom. We already know the reasons.

Richard Piersol, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: All must insist on action

Letter: All must insist on action

To legislators: Stop making excuses. Do something. You have the power! Get the long guns out of circulation. Ban assault rifles, AK-47s, AR-15…

Letter: The birth of a movement

Letter: The birth of a movement

It was with interest that I read the article in the Sunday Journal Star about the Rokahr House ("A woman when looking for her old house's hist…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News