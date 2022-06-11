Letter: Pay attention to who's donating

The Republican plutocrats had every good reason to bar the mainstream news media from their gathering with the aspiring speaker of the House to raise money for the local congressional candidate, state Sen. Mike Flood, the roly-poly rural Rupert Murdoch.

They had a lot of financiers and money to hide from the public behind the barbed wire of a private event. Voters should keep that in mind as they examine the Accountability and Disclosure Commission’s files to identify who gives how much to whom. We already know the reasons.