I served 32 years in the U.S. Army in Korea, Vietnam and Cold War Europe. My father served more years and in more wars that I did.
We both, decades apart, entered as privates and carried heavy responsibilities later. None of that gives me the right to question the patriotism of anyone who disagrees with my political views. Not even the Muslim who took the oath yesterday.
I am a 91-year-old lifelong political independent, more disgusted with today's Republicans than I have ever been with Democrats in the past.
Tom DeShazo, Lincoln