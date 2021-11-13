Letter: Patriotism is serving your nation

As I stare out across the broad expanse of white crosses at the Epinal American cemetery in France, I am overcome with emotions.

This is courage. This is bravery. This is true patriotism. The ultimate sacrifice. The giving of one’s life for Country. I was here to pay tribute to an uncle, an Army medic killed by a Nazi sniper just a month before Germany surrendered.

He was one of the 420,000 brave American soldiers who died protecting our personal freedoms. Such needless deaths. All because of one very evil man, who would promote his nationalist agenda on an unwary German people.

When America was drawn into World War II, there was a call to action. All Americans were called to do their patriotic duty. The nation responded. President Biden recently made a similar call to action. Using data and recommendations from health professionals, he declared a vaccine mandate for all businesses with more than 100 employees.