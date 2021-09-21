 Skip to main content
Letter: Patriotic showing was appreciated
Letter: Patriotic showing was appreciated

Rodeo -- Campgrounds, 07.19

An American flag made of lights hangs on a camper at the National High School Finals Rodeo. 

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Not sure who’s responsible for it, but on our drive north to Lincoln to visit my father-in-law, there is a group of people who made my heart swell and my eyes become moist. At first I assumed it was just one culprit, but the farther north of Beatrice we drove, we realized there were many people in on it.

What I’m referring to is the largest showing of patriotism that I’ve seen in a long time. It really made this Navy vet extremely proud to see all the tractors, grain carts, combines, trucks, forklifts -- all adorned with Old Glory flying in the breeze.

To all of you who took part, thank you. It was much appreciated.

Scott Blaske, Waterville, Kansas

