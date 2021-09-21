Letter: Patriotic showing was appreciated

Not sure who’s responsible for it, but on our drive north to Lincoln to visit my father-in-law, there is a group of people who made my heart swell and my eyes become moist. At first I assumed it was just one culprit, but the farther north of Beatrice we drove, we realized there were many people in on it.
What I’m referring to is the largest showing of patriotism that I’ve seen in a long time. It really made this Navy vet extremely proud to see all the tractors, grain carts, combines, trucks, forklifts -- all adorned with Old Glory flying in the breeze.
To all of you who took part, thank you. It was much appreciated.
Scott Blaske, Waterville, Kansas