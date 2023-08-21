In regard to the Journal Star's Aug. 13 editorial, " Battles heat up over tax credits for scholarships, " the people of Nebraska have already voted overwhelmingly in support of the Opportunity Scholarships Act.

It is interesting that the LJS editorial conveniently omitted to mention that LB753 was overwhelmingly passed in our state Legislature by a super-majority vote of 33-11. It was signed into law by our governor on May 30. It seems to me that our state senators already represented the "will of the people."