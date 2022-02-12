 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Partisan change only beginning

Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

No one wants a return to a two-house legislature, yet the bill to move to a partisan legislature introduces just such a slippery slope that will gradually lead to the re-opening of the second chamber. When that happens, Nebraskans will need to pay for at least another 50 representatives.

Until Nebraska elected its current governor, party politics had been largely avoided by the unicameral. This wealthy governor, though, stacks the chamber with political favorites and appointees and uses his wealth to overturn legislative measures. In carrying this bill, Sen. Julie Slama is just a troll for Pete Ricketts.

The very governor who’s always warning us about the horrors of “Big Government” and “government overreach” is the poster child for an imperial executive branch. The Legislature needs to stop this power grab while it still has the authority to do so.

Katherine Walter, Lincoln

