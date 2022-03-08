Letter: Parking a pain downtown

I love a vibrant downtown as much as anyone. However, it’s increasingly difficult to enjoy much of what downtown Lincoln has to offer. Between the canvas-covered parking meters and blocked streets due to construction, it’s a nightmare trying to enjoy dinner at downtown restaurants, go to a movie, attend First Friday events, Lied Center performances or meet friends for coffee, because of the inability to find a place to park.

More and more when considering how to spend evenings with friends we hesitate to pick a spot that requires us to circle for 30 minutes to find a place to park. Parking garages are often full by 5:30 p.m. Many parking meters surrounding the Lied Center and other areas are canvas-covered and unavailable nearly every weekend night.

As someone with an interest in a downtown art gallery, I am aware of how a new downtown hotel resulted in a loss of nearly all available parking for First Friday gallery openings. I’ve seen servers dash out of restaurants to plug a parking meter. One reason it’s difficult to hire wait staff is it's nearly impossible to park nearby, or it costs them $15 to park.

As I watch high-rise residences being built, I have to wonder, where are all those new residents going to park? Without useful public transportation, Lincoln residents need a car, so all those new residences translate into hundreds more cars on Lincoln streets, competing for vanishing parking spots. This seems obvious yet seems overlooked in city planning.

Kit Keller, Lincoln

