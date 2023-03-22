Have you inspected the candidates for mayor of Lincoln? Are you content with going off of the impression you see when it comes to the leader of our city? Stan Parker is not a politician ... he is the leader that Lincoln needs as our next mayor. Stan has over 25 years of leading, mentoring and listening. Stan is running on L.I.N.C.O.L.N.

Leadership: Everything rises and falls on leadership, not politics.

Integrity: Accountability through transparency.

Nebraska: Lincoln brings Nebraska together from the unicameral to the university.

Collaboration: Strong, vibrant working relationships among civic, business and nonprofit leadership to be a strong, vibrant community.

Opportunity: Bringing a deep conviction that together, we can figure out how to become a city where people come to thrive.

Law enforcement: Allowing laws to be broken without consequences has consequences. And one of those consequences is an increase in laws being broken. We need to support our Lincoln law enforcement officers to enforce our laws.

Neighbors: We need to bring back safe neighborhoods, help our neighbors out where we can and restore our city to the small town in a big city feel that we remember.

Vote on April 4. Inspect the mayoral candidates and make an informed decision. Do not be swayed by impressions. Ask the tough questions!

Scott P. Essink, Lincoln