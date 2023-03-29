Promises, promises, made in order to win elections. But when politicians reach their goal, they find out how hard it is to fulfill those promises, leaving voters disappointed, disillusioned and maybe angry.

What if there were a candidate who focused on really listening to constituents and had the leadership ability to figure out how to carry out the voters’ goals instead of their own agenda.

What if this candidate wanted to develop the leadership skills of those who direct our 13 city agencies so they could work as a team to address the wide-ranging concerns of Lincoln residents.

If you appreciate a calm, thoughtful, respectful leader, who’s also strong, smart and savvy -- who has proven himself as an astute businessman – then maybe Stan Parker’s your man.

Playing as a Husker under Coach Tom Osborne, Stan took on his mentor’s incredibly effective style of leadership. And the diversity he’d add to our city leadership is a bonus!

Carlene Schrag, Lincoln