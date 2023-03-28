Have you heard the phrase, “That’s how they all act in politics”? Are you ready for a change in Lincoln?

Stan Parker has stepped up to run for Lincoln mayor based on his track record of leading organizations to better health and measured growth over the past 25-plus years. He knows that having the right people in leadership, equipping them with the correct resources and tools and allowing them to lead is the most efficient and productive way to run a nonprofit, which is exactly the definition of our city’s government.

Parker is a relationship-builder and creates collaboration between people to find the things that they can agree on as the foundation for moving forward in decision-making. His leadership style has shown that year after year and will continue as Lincoln’s next mayor.

At times, friendship is enough of an endorsement, (Stan has been my friend for over 17 years), but in this case, consistent integrity and productivity in all the organizations he has been involved with rank higher as a qualification to lead Lincoln.

Always, he has chosen fiscal responsibility and transparency with excellence in the nonprofit world. He researches, gathers information and communicates thoughtfully.

Vote for Stan Parker on April 4.

Cheryl M. Hansen, Lincoln