Letter: Park has become an eyesore

A recent visit to Van Dorn Park has me at a loss for words. The neighborhood park my family enjoyed for family reunions, church gatherings, birthday parties and other celebrations, appears to have become a dumping ground for city rubble.

Not only are the piles of debris unsightly and unsafe, the area around the piles is unkempt and overgrown with weeds. I’m not sure what decisions get made to allow a neighborhood park to become a dumping ground, but I encourage those responsible to make further decisions to clean up the problem.