Letter: Park has become an eyesore
Van Dorn park sign

After William T. Van Dorn's death in 1918, his family followed his wishes to have the former nursery become a city park and donated the land to the city of Lincoln.

 COURTESY PHOTO BY BILL WEHRBEIN

A recent visit to Van Dorn Park has me at a loss for words. The neighborhood park my family enjoyed for family reunions, church gatherings, birthday parties and other celebrations, appears to have become a dumping ground for city rubble.

Not only are the piles of debris unsightly and unsafe, the area around the piles is unkempt and overgrown with weeds. I’m not sure what decisions get made to allow a neighborhood park to become a dumping ground, but I encourage those responsible to make further decisions to clean up the problem.

The neighbors of Indian Village (and others throughout Lincoln who visit that park) deserve better from our park managers.

Les Monroe, Lincoln

