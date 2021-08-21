Letter: Parents need to see the data

I have addressed the Lincoln Public School Board, Steve Joel, superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools, and Russ Uhing, director of student services with LPS, regarding mask policies for preschool though sixth-graders. I have asked these three questions:

1. What is the COVID positivity rate in Lancaster County for children 12 and under?

2. What is the COVID hospitalization rate in Lancaster County for children 12 and under?

3. What is the death rate in Lancaster County due to COVID for children 12 and under?

I have received no answers to these questions. I have reached out via phone calls, emails and the board in person at the Aug. 10 meeting. I was told they would get back to me. Still no response.

I have also reached out to Health Director Pat Lopez with with no response. I want to understand what metrics were used when deciding to mandate masks for children under 12.

We need to know this specific information to know how to proceed in our school system. What’s happening in other cities or other age groups doesn’t pertain to preschool through sixth graders in LPS.