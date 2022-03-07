 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Parents' concerns need attention

New superintendent, 2.22

LINCOLN, NEB. - 02/22/2022 - Lincoln school board members (from left) Barbara Baier and Don Mayhew attend a meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Lincoln Public Schools district office building. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Lincoln Public Schools board announced their choice for superintendent of schools on Feb. 22, but not before a condescending lecture from Don Mayhew. Mr. Mayhew may be done listening to parents who, in his words, "have a Facebook account and access to Google," that is in fact what he was elected to do.

Recent Googling by parents brought up real concerns about child sexual assault in public schools. It wasn’t just some “out-of-context newspaper articles from a few years ago,” as Mayhew said.

Rape is wrong, sexual assault is wrong and sexual harassment is wrong. None of that is up for a debate. Our recent culture has finally started to pull these crimes out from under the rug under which they were swept and hold people accountable.

Patty Pansing Brooks has made it a mission of hers to make Nebraska a leader in eliminating sexual assault, and I stand behind that 100%. It is well beyond time that we all do.

If Mayhew and the rest of the board feel the same way then they should have taken these concerns seriously and made the time to put parents' minds at ease with thoughtful plans for keeping LPS and our students safe from potential abusers.

Instead, they threw noncontroversial parental concerns about sexual assault under the same dismissive bus as the anti-vax or mask debates. This is no way to collectively ensure the safety of our children, and it will not be solved by experts. It will take actual policy change and hard work.

Heather Schmidt, Lincoln

