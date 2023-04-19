Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the City Council just passed an ordinance changing the municipal code to give city employees six weeks of paid leave to birthing and non-birthing parents following the birth, adoption or fostering of a child.

Granting this leave to the mother of a newly birthed child has some credibility, but to the non-birthing parent it looks more like a grand opportunity to get six weeks of paid leave without having to prove any need or necessity. Keep in mind this leave is over and above any leave time the employee already has available.

The Human Resources Department stated that no money would have to be added to the city budget because it already includes those hours the employee would be working if they weren’t on leave (Journal Star, March 24). Was there any thought given to the citizens who will be paying for reduced city services while the new parents are enjoying a lengthy leave at taxpayer expense?

It’s interesting that this all got pushed through right before an election, a move that almost certainly will garner the mayor votes from city employees and won’t cost the mayor’s reelection campaign a dime. I would expect a mayor and city council to be better shepherds of tax dollars than what happened here.

Some things are so obvious.

Jay Edmiston, Lincoln