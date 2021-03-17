 Skip to main content
Letter: Pardon request not political
March for Ed Poindexter's release

Preston Love Jr. (left) and John Else (center holding sign) were among those in late November who marched to Gov. Pete Ricketts' home in Omaha and called on him and the Nebraska Pardons Board to release Edward Poindexter.

 NANCY GAARDER, Omaha WORLD-HERALD

Gov. Pete Ricketts' refusal to consider former Gov. Bob Kerrey’s request for him to pardon Ed Poindexter because it was “a completely political move" is without merit. In my 31 years of dealing with prisoners as a judge and attorney, I have never met anyone who excelled as much as Poindexter. He has been punished enough.

His conduct while incarcerated makes him an excellent candidate for release. His in-prison conduct demonstrates significant personal improvement, growth and maturity. He completed coursework toward a master's degree and used that knowledge to assist others including inner city youths.

He also worked with other prisoners to help change their behaviors toward battered women. At 76 years old, Poindexter poses no risk to others. There is a growing awareness that the continued incarceration of aging prisoners comes at great financial and social cost to society -- particularly for individuals with health issues. He has been incarcerated for over 50 years and has paid his debt to society.

The criminal justice system failed Poindexter. His Douglas County public defenders at his initial trial were underfunded, and their representation and investigation were inadequate. The Pardons Board does not prioritize granting hearings for prisoners’ commutations and pardons over pardoning ex-convicts so they can obtain hunting and other licenses. Even former Gov. Frank Morrison said the system failed Ed Poindexter.

We desperately need criminal justice reform. I agree with former Governor Kerrey. Poindexter has been punished enough and should be released by Easter.

Emily Cameron Shattil, Lincoln

Retired federal administrative law judge

