Letter: Pardon request not political

Gov. Pete Ricketts' refusal to consider former Gov. Bob Kerrey’s request for him to pardon Ed Poindexter because it was “a completely political move" is without merit. In my 31 years of dealing with prisoners as a judge and attorney, I have never met anyone who excelled as much as Poindexter. He has been punished enough.

His conduct while incarcerated makes him an excellent candidate for release. His in-prison conduct demonstrates significant personal improvement, growth and maturity. He completed coursework toward a master's degree and used that knowledge to assist others including inner city youths.

He also worked with other prisoners to help change their behaviors toward battered women. At 76 years old, Poindexter poses no risk to others. There is a growing awareness that the continued incarceration of aging prisoners comes at great financial and social cost to society -- particularly for individuals with health issues. He has been incarcerated for over 50 years and has paid his debt to society.