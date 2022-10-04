Letter: Pansing Brooks will serve state

I am a registered voter in the First Congressional District and a lifelong resident of Butler County. Representatives at the federal level are empowered and responsible to speak for Nebraska and for Nebraskans.

Leadership at that level has been slow and ineffective in attempts to make the federal government serve we the people, rather than the inverse.

During each election campaign cycle, we are inundated with rhetoric stating a candidate’s willingness to work across the aisle and to lower our taxes. Clearly, bipartisan leadership is lacking. In regard to lowering taxes, we need to be honest with ourselves. Which taxes do we wish to have reduced, and what are we as voting citizens willing to give up supporting the decrease in funds that will accompany such actions?

Any attempt to lessen funds provided without a decrease in program spending will result in an increase in our country’s already crippling deficit.

Patty Pansing Brooks is my choice for Congress. Patty will represent our district with the leadership she demonstrates as a state senator, attorney, business owner and mother. Patty will work hard for everyone in our district. Voters should elect Patty Pansing Brooks to serve Nebraskans.

Ted W. Glock, Rising City