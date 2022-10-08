Letter: Pansing Brooks will listen

In Mike Flood’s recent debate with Democrat Patty Pansing-Brooks, he denounced President Biden’s college student loan forgiveness. "Electricians, waitresses and plumbers should not be paying off the debt" of doctors or lawyers who earned advanced college degrees, he said.

Same as with Medicaid expansion he fought hard against, Flood has no idea how government investing in everyday Nebraska working people helps everyone.

For Nebraskans like my kids and grandkids who borrowed money to get schoolteachers’ and nurses’ degrees, paying down student loan debt allows them to spend their income on electricians, waitresses and plumbers, and teach and take care of their kids.

Chamber of Commerce leaders told Flood in August that “carefully structured immigration reform” is a vital tool needed to address the state's growing labor shortage. Immigration reform for Republicans like Flood and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis must wait on closing the borders to dark-skinned criminals.

By tricking legally processed Venezuelan asylum seekers into flying in private jets from Texas to Florida and stranding them in Martha’s Vineyards, DeSantis cruelly victimized vulnerable people, as columnist Leonard Pitts wrote recently, “... to rub raw the emotions of ... white people terrified at the browning of America ... (as) a vivid snapshot of the moral imbecility and rottenness of character that now define the Republican Party.”

A vote for Flood helps this cruel party take control of the House and finish the job of doing more real harm to people not like their white male Christian selves. A vote for Pansing Brooks and all the Democrats this November is a vote for experience, intelligence and willingness to listen to all.

Besides, in a couple years you may want a chance to vote for a truly honorable, patriotic conservative Republican, one who doesn’t insist on our government knowing how your granddaughter’s home pregnancy test came out.

Jim Boucher, Valley