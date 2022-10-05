Letter: Pansing Brooks will fight for all

Patty Pansing Brooks has been in the Nebraska Legislature for eight years and is currently running for Congress in the First District. Patty believes all people deserve to be treated with dignity and care, live in a safe environment and have opportunities to succeed, and she thinks too many people are excluded from these basic human values.

During her eight years in the Legislature, Patty has helped pass over 60 bills which made positive changes for Nebraskans. These bills include property tax relief, elimination of taxes on Social Security and veterans’ benefits. Patty has proven she is willing and able to work and form coalitions with both sides of the aisle. A good example of this is the Whiteclay Public Health Emergency Bill, introduced by Patty in 2017 and co-signed by senators from both parties.

Also in 2017, Patty introduced legislation to create Standing Bear and Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and now Nebraska celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day on the second Monday of October.

Believing that Nebraska and our country are stronger when everyone is welcome, as a member of Congress, Patty will fight for all Americans to have the right to make their own health care decisions; to protect LGBTQ+ in the workplace and in schools; to safeguard the right to vote; to provide health care for all; to make sure everyone has a safe place to live, work and thrive.

No matter our color or whom we choose to love, Patty will fight for us. Vote for Patty Pansing Brooks for Congress, and, as the old song goes, Patty will fight for us “to be free to be you and me.”

Fred and Kay Luthans, Lincoln