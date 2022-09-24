Letter: Pansing Brooks true to state

Even though I'm a bit of a political junkie, I used to be a little ho-hum about the race for 1st District Congress. I have long respected state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, but I figured this election would go just like all the others for umpty-ump years.

But then came the Dobbs decision, putting the government in the exam room elbow to elbow with a patient and their doctor. Then came the June special election to fill Jeff Fortenberry's shoes, which was unexpectedly close. Plus, I became increasingly aware that Mike Flood is taking some extreme positions on issues we all care about. He's begun to sound like a ventriloquist's dummy whose lips are flapped from somewhere outside Nebraska.

Meanwhile, Pansing Brooks is staying true to the legislator she has always been: a consensus builder. That doesn't mean she's a pushover -- far from it -- but she is willing to join hands with others to find constructive ways forward.

There is a lot at stake in this election. Don't be ho-hum about it. Give Patty Pansing Brooks a chance to show what she can do in a Washington sorely in need of consensus builders.

Kathleen Rutledge, Garland