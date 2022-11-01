Letter: Pansing Brooks thinks for herself

I am writing to strongly encourage voters in the 1st Congressional District to cast their ballot for Congress for my good friend and my state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks. I have known Patty for decades — when we were in state Republican leadership positions together and on the front lines fighting for reproductive rights.

We both left the Republican Party as it became more and more radical and out of touch with mainstream Nebraskans. She represented the legislative district where I lived until the recent redistricting, and I watched as she represented all of her constituents, cast common-sense votes and worked with all of her colleagues to come to consensus on key issues. She will do the same in the Congress.

I don’t know her opponent, but I have watched him, during his short term in office, toe the party line and vote for bills that don’t come close to representing the views of the majority in the 1st District. He has been a Kevin McCarthy clone.

If you want an independent thinker who won’t be dictated to by party bosses, will vote her conscience and keep your best interests in her heart, you will want to vote for Patty for Congress.

Randy Moody, Lincoln