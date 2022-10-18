Letter: Pansing Brooks the right voice

I have watched closely the language being used by the two candidates for Congress in the First Congressional District. The choice for Representative seems clear — Patty Pansing Brooks. She focuses on issues, solutions and the people of her district.

Mike Flood only focuses on labels and name-calling. At some point we have to come to the collective conclusion that the politics of division are a dead end. Cooperation will save our democracy. Division will only exacerbate the challenges we face.

Pansing Brooks is the voice we desperately need in Washington.

Kathy Arens, Ewing