Letter: Pansing Brooks smart, principled

Patty Pansing Brooks is soaked in character. Her principles are wrapped around her spine. Her tap root of judgment is strong and healthy.

Hence, she is confident in her knowledge and abilities. She sees no need to link her opponent with irrelevant issues and personages unpopular to the opposing party.

She has a can-do spirit, as evidenced by her wish to reform immigration policy, suggesting, among other ideas, developing a program based on federal funding to develop an Agriculture Research Center on the Nebraska Innovation Campus.

She has an agile mind which contemplates "stepping up wheat production" as Ukraine's threatened export market will leave huge gaps in food sustainability in many countries. She advocates increasing energy development in wind, solar and ethanol production.

Her words have weight when she mentions she "works across the aisle." She cited her collaborations with Republicans Sen. Tom Brewer in closing beer stores in Whiteclay and with Doug Peterson in developing more legislative penalties for human trafficking.

She cares about people and is willing to tackle polarizing emotional issues, including abortion and LGBTQ rights.

She's a fighter buttressed by grace and reason. She doesn't disparage. She sways by citing issues and suggesting ideas with merit and accompanying methods.

Joanie Cradick, Lincoln