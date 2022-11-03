 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Pansing Brooks smart, principled

  • 0

Patty Pansing Brooks is soaked in character. Her principles are wrapped around her spine. Her tap root of judgment is strong and healthy.

Hence, she is confident in her knowledge and abilities. She sees no need to link her opponent with irrelevant issues and personages unpopular to the opposing party. 

She has a can-do spirit, as evidenced by her wish to reform immigration policy, suggesting, among other ideas, developing a program based on federal funding to develop an Agriculture Research Center on the Nebraska Innovation Campus.

She has an agile mind which contemplates "stepping up wheat production" as Ukraine's threatened export market will leave huge gaps in food sustainability in many countries. She advocates increasing energy development in wind, solar and ethanol production.

Her words have weight when she mentions she "works across the aisle." She cited her collaborations with Republicans Sen. Tom Brewer in closing beer stores in Whiteclay and with Doug Peterson in developing more legislative penalties for human trafficking.

People are also reading…

She cares about people and is willing to tackle polarizing emotional issues, including abortion and LGBTQ rights. 

She's a fighter buttressed by grace and reason. She doesn't disparage. She sways by citing issues and suggesting ideas with merit and accompanying methods.

Joanie Cradick, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: A lesson in a half-marathon

Letter: A lesson in a half-marathon

My wife and I took in the sights and sounds of the Good Life Halfsy — a half-marathon in Lincoln on Oct. 23 when 5,500 runners took to the str…

Letter: Speak up for democracy

Letter: Speak up for democracy

I’m a registered nonpartisan voter in Nebraska. I vote for candidates whom I believe will best represent my values and beliefs. I won’t be vot…

Letter: Single issue driving vote

Letter: Single issue driving vote

My vote in 2022 is based on one thing, abortion rights. I cannot conceive of voting for a candidate or a party that is willing to turn back ti…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News