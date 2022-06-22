Letter: Pansing Brooks seeks solutions

Two state senators are competing for Jeff Fortenberry’s 1st Congressional District seat. If you listened to them debate on June 11, you will have noticed this:

Mike Flood responded to so many questions by saying he’d change what the other party is doing. He gave few details for his understanding of the issues or plans for action.

Time and again, Patty Pansing Brooks said she’d work with others to find solutions. She will work with everyone -- Republicans and Democrats -- to keep Nebraskans safe and healthy, and to help our state and our country thrive. She has done that in our state capital and she will do it in our nation’s capital. Vote for her on June 28.