Letter: Pansing Brooks offers hope

Patty Pansing Brooks special election

State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks speaks from her campaign headquarters in Lincoln on Tuesday after receiving the Nebraska Democratic Party’s nomination for a special election to fill the remainder of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s term in the U.S. House. Pansing Brooks’ name could appear on three ballots this year: the May 10 primary, the June 28 special election and the Nov. 8 general election.

 SARA GENTZLER, THE WORLD-HERALD

The congressional seat in the Nebraska 1st District will twice pit Patty Pansing Brooks against Mike Flood to determine the next congressperson to vote on a host of serious issues before the nation. Unfortunately, Mr. Flood, if elected, will represent the Republican party of NO! And, also, currently, the party of insurrection, as we now know.

Whatever his personal leadership qualities, Mr. Flood will be forced to follow the negative pathway that obstructs progress in America. Like our current senators and representatives, he will be the same negative vote for Nebraska, whatever his public comments.

Patty Pansing Brooks speaks for the present and future of strengthening democracy, by representing all Nebraskans and the nation, not only the powerful corporations, but also the working middle class citizens who are the heart and soul of the Republic for which we stand.

The choice is clear! Vote for the future, not for Mr. No!

Fred D. Brown, Crete

