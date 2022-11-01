Letter: Pansing Brooks no puppet

It was disappointing when Mike Flood won the the House seat vacated by Jeff Fortenberry. Sadder yet is the fact that he fits right in with those who believe the "ruling class" can simply buy elections and push their agenda. I had seriously thought he might be better than he has so far demonstrated.

We have an opportunity to call a halt to the long reign of dutifully inept Nebraska politicians who dance at the end of the wealthy puppeteers strings.

Patty Pansing Brooks is a breath of fresh air on the Nebraska political landscape. She offers hope with a message of working across the aisle, respect and proven leadership. I urge you to consider the opportunity she provides to Nebraskans as well as others. Please cast your ballot for Patty Pansing Brooks on Nov. 8. It makes little difference if you and I have affiliated with Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians or Independents. What we need now is honest and intelligent leadership from our national representatives! Patty is that person!

Larry L. Dlugosh, Roca