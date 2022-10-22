Letter: Pansing Brooks knows Nebraska

I’m confidently voting for Patty Pansing Brooks for Congress in the 1st District because:

1) She listens! Patty will not follow her party’s preference unless she feels it is the best choice for all Nebraskans and Americans.

2) She will represent all Nebraskans because of her extensive experience in the Nebraska Legislature. Patty knows Nebraska and the ethics and concerns that are important to all of us!

3) Patty has a history of working across the aisle and will continue to do so for all Americans as a congresswoman in Washington!

4) Patty truly believes in the core values of our democracy and will work to make sure that our American democracy continues well into the future!

It is also important to me that Patty has not accepted campaign contributions from “big” or “dark” money sources. Patty is only beholden to her constituents in District 1.

Please join me in voting for Nebraska’s new District 1 congresswoman!

Dori Bush, Lincoln