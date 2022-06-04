 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Pansing Brooks is the choice

  • 0
Patty Pansing Brooks election, 11.15

Patty Pansing Brooks waves to the crowd after announcing she will run for the 2022 Democratic nomination for the 1st District House seat.

 Journal Star file photo

It is really quite clear. This election for our 1st District U.S. House seat is not about party. If you believe that a woman's right over her own body should be hers and not governed by a distant majority of decision-making men then vote for Patty Pansing Brooks in June and again in November.

According to his own political ads, her opponent authored and supports some of the most restrictive laws over a woman's rights to govern what happens to her body and subsequently to determine her life. At the same time he seeks to weaken the support system that serves basic needs for child care and those of single parent households.

I'm not ready to adopt or even foster a child born from an unplanned pregnancy. Until you are that person -- ready to give that child a home, feed, clothe and educate that child -- should you be making that decision?

Patty Pansing Brooks will leave that decision to a woman.

Keith Dubas, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Restaurant isn't your home

Letter: Restaurant isn't your home

Reading Jeff Korbelik’s recent restaurant review ("Wood-fired bread makes the difference at Lincoln's Pub," May 20) can easily be understood a…

Letter: Current laws ignore intent

Letter: Current laws ignore intent

"A well regulated Militia, being necessary to security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.…

Letter: Oil companies have no crisis

Letter: Oil companies have no crisis

To answer Thomas Choutka’s assertion (Letter to the editor, “Biden worsens energy crisis,” May 25), there is no energy crisis. We have plenty …

Letter: Real answers start with us

Letter: Real answers start with us

What will stop the senseless killing? Many of us find ourselves asking that question or hearing the question asked. What will it take so that …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News