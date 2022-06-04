Letter: Pansing Brooks is the choice

It is really quite clear. This election for our 1st District U.S. House seat is not about party. If you believe that a woman's right over her own body should be hers and not governed by a distant majority of decision-making men then vote for Patty Pansing Brooks in June and again in November.

According to his own political ads, her opponent authored and supports some of the most restrictive laws over a woman's rights to govern what happens to her body and subsequently to determine her life. At the same time he seeks to weaken the support system that serves basic needs for child care and those of single parent households.

I'm not ready to adopt or even foster a child born from an unplanned pregnancy. Until you are that person -- ready to give that child a home, feed, clothe and educate that child -- should you be making that decision?

Patty Pansing Brooks will leave that decision to a woman.

Keith Dubas, Lincoln

