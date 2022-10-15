Letter: Pansing Brooks is for all

I’m proud to support Patty Pansing Brooks for Congress in Nebraska’s First District.

As a retired Lincoln Police officer and LPS security specialist and teacher, I’m honored to be a member of her advisory committees on public safety and African American community matters.

I knew Patty’s mother, Lu Pansing, and I’ve known and respected Patty for years. Patty will fight for every American, no matter what political party they belong to, what racial or ethnic background they are from, their economic status or who they love.

She is a leader. She’ll work for Nebraska families, and she is the only candidate in this race who will fight for the right of all Americans to make their own health care decisions without government interference and for their doctors to provide that health care without fear of reprisal.

Please join me and vote for Patty Pansing Brooks for Congress on Nov. 8.

Albert Maxey Sr., Lincoln