 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Pansing Brooks is for all

  • 0

I’m proud to support Patty Pansing Brooks for Congress in Nebraska’s First District.

As a retired Lincoln Police officer and LPS security specialist and teacher, I’m honored to be a member of her advisory committees on public safety and African American community matters.

I knew Patty’s mother, Lu Pansing, and I’ve known and respected Patty for years. Patty will fight for every American, no matter what political party they belong to, what racial or ethnic background they are from, their economic status or who they love.

She is a leader. She’ll work for Nebraska families, and she is the only candidate in this race who will fight for the right of all Americans to make their own health care decisions without government interference and for their doctors to provide that health care without fear of reprisal.

People are also reading…

Please join me and vote for Patty Pansing Brooks for Congress on Nov. 8.

Albert Maxey Sr., Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Fischer all in for Walker

Letter: Fischer all in for Walker

I look forward to Herschel Walker, at some point, returning the endorsement favor that Sen. Deb Fischer gave him. He can even use most of her …

Letter: Morality police of our own

Letter: Morality police of our own

Iranians are protesting the death of 22-year-old Masha Amini after she was arrested and killed by the Morality Police for violating Islamic dr…

Letter: Why make voting harder?

Letter: Why make voting harder?

I recently got my ballot to vote as an absentee voter. I am shocked and appalled at the efforts being made to limit the number of citizens all…

Letter: Time to vote for the future

Letter: Time to vote for the future

Ever since John Winthrop’s 1630 coining of the phrase “a city upon a hill” to describe the Puritan errand into the American wilderness, retrog…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News